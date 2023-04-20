Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ben Fawcett

School: Stevenson

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @bfawcett2024

Instagram: bfawcett26

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15753804/6341c1e10660c604e861b060

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Lake Forest College, Ripon College

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am a hard worker, good student, and great teammate.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Youth football was some of the best times of my life and the bond I built with the seniors last year was amazing.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Russell Wilson because I love his play style and the person he is off the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball