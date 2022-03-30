 EdgyTim - Meet: 2024 QB Braden Tischer
football

Meet: 2024 QB Braden Tischer

Tim OHalloran
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Braden Tischer

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @BradenTischer

Instagram: Braden_tischer

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Throw it Deep, and lots of speed and agility

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14746908/61764941ab9297023c3565a7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Ball state, Dartmouth, Virginia, UWW. Liberty, Princeton.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Passion humor and loyalty

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Never lost a football game in my life that I started at QB.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe Burrows

