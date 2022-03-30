Meet: 2024 QB Braden Tischer
Name: Braden Tischer
School: Lincoln Way East
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @BradenTischer
Instagram: Braden_tischer
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Throw it Deep, and lots of speed and agility
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14746908/61764941ab9297023c3565a7
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Ball state, Dartmouth, Virginia, UWW. Liberty, Princeton.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Passion humor and loyalty
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Never lost a football game in my life that I started at QB.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Joe Burrows