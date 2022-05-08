Meet: 2024 QB Cole Warren

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Cole Warren

School: Hononegah

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 176 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @colew1013

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

7 on 7. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14655655/61a03d1ab3d33304fcc93605

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a very hard worker. I’m tough and resilient and won’t back down from any challenges. I want to be challenged and get better.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment so far in my career was in my second varsity start as a sophomore I threw for 200 yards and had 3 touchdowns.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen because he drive the ball down the field and is also a freak athlete that can do it all really.