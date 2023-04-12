Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Cole Warren

School: Hononegah

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @cole_w1013

Instagram: cole_warren1013

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team training and lifts. Top gun 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14655655/6362b72d1600f20808b53ee3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes, Dayton, South Dakota state, holy cross, Minnesota state, upper Iowa, eastern Illinois, Clarke, uw oshkosh, western Illinois, Carthage, Monmouth, Augustana(SD)

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring a very positive vibe to the program. I will be the hardest worker there. I am there to win games so I will do whatever it takes to get the team to accomplish our goals. I can extend the play with my feet and get out of the pocket if I need to or set and throw down field. I can also make throws at all 3 levels.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making it to the 3rd round of the playoffs for the first time in 30 years. When I had 5 touchdowns against Rockford auburn, being named all area first team, and all conference. Also starting my first game sophomore year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball