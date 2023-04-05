Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Deijon Feliciano

School: Evergreen Park

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @DeijonF

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15774328/63baeb18ab9289082cc8e7e3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

In contact with UW-Stout, Middlebury, Carnegie Mellon, and Macalester.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership and I will never quit/not give my all

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning Mvp for my team and making all conference. Being with my boys.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields. Lamar was underrated and proved everyone wrong. I’m a big home town guy.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

track