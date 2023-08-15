Meet: 2024 QB Jack Cook
Name: Jack Cook
School: Naperville Central
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: QB
Instagram: Jackbcook1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.Bill Jacob’s BMW RedHawks
Hudl:
https://www.jbc-qb1.com/
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
NIU, Cincinnati, Valparaiso, SIU
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Beating our cross town rivals at north central college
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Joe burrow, he’s from Ohio state and I copy how he plays the game of football
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Rugby basketball