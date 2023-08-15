Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jack Cook

School: Naperville Central

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @QbCook1

Instagram: Jackbcook1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.Bill Jacob’s BMW RedHawks

Hudl:

https://www.jbc-qb1.com/

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

NIU, Cincinnati, Valparaiso, SIU

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating our cross town rivals at north central college

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe burrow, he’s from Ohio state and I copy how he plays the game of football

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Rugby basketball