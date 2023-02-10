Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jack DiFilipps

School: Maine South

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @JackD_08

Instagram: J_def8

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Training with Coach Charlie Bliss, Training with Byron Dawkins at QBWON, and TNT 7ON7 program

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16099232/6375323bb534a408a8666bae

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

On the field throwing accurate passes with power and distance, as well as being able to scramble and get it done with my legs. Off the field showing leadership and taking control of a team.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

In my first varsity start, for the first time in Maine South history, we achieved all 10 goals that are set for us each week.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen. I love how electric he is. He does everything he has to do to put his team in the best opportunity to win. He shows leadership and takes accountability for himself.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I run track and do the hurdle event