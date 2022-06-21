Meet: 2024 QB Jett Hilding

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Jett Hilding

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @jetthilding

Instagram: @jetthilding

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Next Level Athletix

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8356570/61abadfd345274056ce67c35

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I’ve been on a game day visit to Illinois and have talked with a lot of coaches this off-season, but we’re waiting until I get varisty film to get more serious.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I excel with my football IG and ability to make any throw on the field. I extend plays and always try to make the best read possible.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment in my football career so far has been our homecoming game against Nazareth Academy. Everybody played one of their best games of the season and we couldn’t be stopped on offense, scoring on almost every drive.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Josh Allen. I believe he’s one of the most dynamic players in the NFL and I try to base my game of his the most.