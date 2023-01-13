Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Mac Paul

School: St. Charles East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: QB/LB

Twitter: @MacPaul40

Instagram: Macpaul40

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I do quarterback training with Coach Holcomb at Next Level Athletics. I lift with Flatlander Fitness and our school program.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9732094/63696153da5c08098098bb52

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Dedication. I stay focused on the goals of the team and do whatever I can to help the team succeed. I am a leader and do anything I can to help my teammates and myself be successful. I also bring athleticism and football IQ to make plays on the field.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

One of my favorite moments was week 2 against Wabounsie Valley. I had 2 interceptions that game and it was one of the first times I knew I belonged at the varsity level. My other favorite was our week 1 win against Lincoln Way Central. It was awesome to secure the victory for the first time after a long summer.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Quinton Nelson. As a Notre Dame fan I grew up watching him and have always just loved the way he goes to work and destroys people.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball