Name: Levi Hanauer

School: Sacred Heart Griffin

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Levihanauer13

Instagram: lhanauer.13

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14528494/639520e25cb36208a8046675

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Speed, decision making, love for the game

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning state last year and scoring my first rushing TD in the regular season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe Burrow, I like the way he plays he’s fast and throws the ball really well and is overall just a really great guy

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field