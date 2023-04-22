Meet: 2024 QB Levi Hanauer
Name: Levi Hanauer
School: Sacred Heart Griffin
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @Levihanauer13
Instagram: lhanauer.13
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14528494/639520e25cb36208a8046675
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Speed, decision making, love for the game
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning state last year and scoring my first rushing TD in the regular season
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Joe Burrow, I like the way he plays he’s fast and throws the ball really well and is overall just a really great guy
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and field