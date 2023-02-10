Meet: 2024 QB Nathan Maul
Name: Nathan Maul
School: Minooka
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @nathan_maul12
Instagram: Maulrat5
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15296881/621bddc096760a06d88b3074
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring leadership, confidence, and the ability to know everything in an offense
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Just getting to play football beside my teammates, and having each others back
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tom brady, because he’s one of the smartest quarterbacks of all times, and I look up to that
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No