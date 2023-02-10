Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nathan Maul

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @nathan_maul12

Instagram: Maulrat5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15296881/621bddc096760a06d88b3074

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring leadership, confidence, and the ability to know everything in an offense

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Just getting to play football beside my teammates, and having each others back

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom brady, because he’s one of the smartest quarterbacks of all times, and I look up to that

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No