Name: Noah Hunt

School: Quincy Notre Dame

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 202 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Luntnoah

Instagram: Noah_lunt10

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Hicks Performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14697202/64c16a2fa676650a30ab11bb

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

QU, Culver Stockton Aurora University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Work ethic

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting the starting role and making the playoffs last year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Daniel Jones I like his game

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball