Meet: 2024 QB Noah Lunt
Name: Noah Hunt
School: Quincy Notre Dame
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 202 pounds
Position: QB
Instagram: Noah_lunt10
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Hicks Performance
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14697202/64c16a2fa676650a30ab11bb
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
QU, Culver Stockton Aurora University
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Work ethic
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Getting the starting role and making the playoffs last year.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Daniel Jones I like his game
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball