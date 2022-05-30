Meet: 2024 QB Pops Battle

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Robert Pops Battle

School: East St. Louis

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 178 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @estlpops9

Instagram: @estlpops9

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Mike Glass

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15673690/61cf45ac041df40b98d5ef66

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Winner at every level and I'm used to the big stage.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My first time under the lights starting for Eastside as a Freshman Qb?

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lamar Jackson, because he is so electric.