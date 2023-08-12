Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tadeo Sierra

School: Argo

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @tadeosierra_5

Instagram: tadeosierra.21

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.Football Weight Room Speed Training Qb training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17864343/63e68036386e09092cb4a3f1

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

In contact and talked with division 1 program EKU and Serval division 3 schools.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

A leader, reliable, on time, always want to learn Team first guy Very passionate about football Looking forward to get better everyday

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Qualifying for state playoffs Practicing and bonding with my teammates on and off the field.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe Burrow, he is a great leader, he makes hard throws look easy he’s very passionate on what he does plus he’s style is just different

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball