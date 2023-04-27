Meet: 2024 QB/TE Paul Hartman III
Name: Paul Hartman III
School: Springfield
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: QB/TE
Twitter: @paul_hartman24
Instagram: @paul_hartman1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14528487/6383fcf70dc1910d743d8dcd
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Above average size, speed, and athleticism for the position I play. Coachable, ability to read defenses and make smart decisions with the ball.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
NA
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Todd Gurley, because he was shifty, quick cutter, and ran with power.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball and Track