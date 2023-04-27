Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Paul Hartman III

School: Springfield

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: QB/TE

Twitter: @paul_hartman24

Instagram: @paul_hartman1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14528487/6383fcf70dc1910d743d8dcd

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Above average size, speed, and athleticism for the position I play. Coachable, ability to read defenses and make smart decisions with the ball.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

NA

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Todd Gurley, because he was shifty, quick cutter, and ran with power.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track