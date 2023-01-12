Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Anthony Holloway

School: St. Patrick

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @atholloway2024

Instagram: @ant24_2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I do WIN Performance, EFT, and I am doing 7on7 with my school

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14752504/635de1e90dcb0d0b680d601f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a blue collar football player, I give each play 100 percent effort, I’m a good leader and a great teammate

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Going to state playoffs my sophomore year, being interviewed before my game, and having great games with my senior running back

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Fields and Jonathan Taylor are my favorite football players. They are both very athletic and I have always looked up to them for their athleticism and how they change the game.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball