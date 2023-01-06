Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Carter London

School: Glenbard South

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @CarterLondonRB

Instagram: Carterr.14

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Track & Field Nxt Level QB Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/profile/15883379/Carter-London

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Coach Rademacher (Elmhurst University) Coach Phelps (Elmhurst University) Coach Roland Brady (Cornell College) Coach Juscik (Cornell College) Coach Eanes (Lake Forest College) Coach Catanzaro (Lake Forest College) Coach Martin (North Central) Coach Starkey (North Central) Coach Phillips (North Central) Coach Parello (Knox College) Coach Collins (Carthage College) Coach Engram (University of Wisconsin) Coach Parker (Kent State University) Coach Clark (Austin Peay State University) Coach Wallace (University of Kansas) Coach Crisp (University of Indianapolis) Coach Seitu (Yale University) Coach Reno (Yale University) Coach Bell (Augustana College) Coach Wallace (University of Iowa) Coach Gabriel (Roosevelt University) Coach Crutchley (University of North Dakota) Coach Montanez (Stevenson University) Coach Fillipp (St.Ambrose University)

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Some unique qualities I can bring to a potential college football program is integrity and honesty.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Some of my few favorite moments so far in my football career was going to the playoffs for my first year on varsity, and getting my first touchdown in the first game of the season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Saquon Barkley. He my favorite because he is everything that a running back has. Speed, size, strength and a huge muscle mass. He runs with an elite pad level, that affects his game in a positive way.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track & Field, Basketball