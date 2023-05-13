Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Daniel Taylor

School: Lemont

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @Daniel_RTaylor

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14642069/634de09b6e828d14cc738a8d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Hawkeyes recruiting, Eureka college, and Carroll U

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

My team mates get annoyed with me because I like to repeat reps until we are as close to perfect as we possibly can be, and I hold my team to a higher standard so that we can improve every chance we get.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite moments have been sharing to hard fought victories as a team because I know home much blood sweat and tears we have put into out craft as Lemont football so when we are pushed to out limits and it pays off if my favorite feeling.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite professional player is Christian McCaffrey because you don't see a lot of diversity a the Rb position in professional football but he proves that it can be done. My favorite football player of all time however is Payton Solomon the 2 time starting All State QB for Lemont not only was he the greatest leader I have ever had on a football field but he was also the greatest companion you could have off the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Track as well as Rugby