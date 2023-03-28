Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jack LoConte

School: Andrew

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB/DB

Twitter: @22jackloconte

Instagram: Jack.Loconte

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15033824/63769b19d21af40e70b7ed41

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, effort, commitment

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting 2 interceptions against our rivals Sandburg

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Jalen Ramsey, plays with a ton of confidence

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play baseball