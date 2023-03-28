Meet: 2024 RB/DB Jack LoConte
Name: Jack LoConte
School: Andrew
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: RB/DB
Twitter: @22jackloconte
Instagram: Jack.Loconte
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15033824/63769b19d21af40e70b7ed41
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, effort, commitment
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Getting 2 interceptions against our rivals Sandburg
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite player is Jalen Ramsey, plays with a ton of confidence
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
I play baseball