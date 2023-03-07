Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Demarion Timberlake

School: Evanston

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @DamarionTimber1

Instagram: Theyluvmari_999

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Win performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14758618/6355de3e4dec881344d2dedf

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

NIU

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership qualities, great communication skills, willingness to learn and grow, winner mentality

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

The family like aspect of the game building bonds with people that last forever

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Marshawn lynch very strong willed and resilient

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track