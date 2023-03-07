Meet: 2024 RB Demarion Timberlake
Name: Demarion Timberlake
School: Evanston
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @DamarionTimber1
Instagram: Theyluvmari_999
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Win performance
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14758618/6355de3e4dec881344d2dedf
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
NIU
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership qualities, great communication skills, willingness to learn and grow, winner mentality
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
The family like aspect of the game building bonds with people that last forever
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Marshawn lynch very strong willed and resilient
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track