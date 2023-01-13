Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dillon Fitzpatrick

School: Barrington

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @dillon_fitz12

Instagram: Dillon Fitzpatrick

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14753131/636a9c948cded502803f415c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leader, want to get on the field any way possible

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Scoring 4 touchdowns against Evanston as well as Fremd

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton - How dominant he was and his way of running the football

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball