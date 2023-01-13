Meet: 2024 RB Dillon Fitzpatrick
Name: Dillon Fitzpatrick
School: Barrington
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @dillon_fitz12
Instagram: Dillon Fitzpatrick
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14753131/636a9c948cded502803f415c
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leader, want to get on the field any way possible
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Scoring 4 touchdowns against Evanston as well as Fremd
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Walter Payton - How dominant he was and his way of running the football
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball