Meet: 2024 RB HJ Grigsby
Name: HJ Grigsby
School: Joliet Catholic
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @HJGRIGSBYIII25
Instagram: hjgrigsby3
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Jerome Kris Korfist Rob Assise Rudy
Hudl:
http://www.hudl.com/v/2GKRn5
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Central Michigan offer
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Every rep is 100 percent
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning State
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Barry Sanders. I love the way he always fought for extra yards and never went down by one defender