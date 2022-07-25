 EdgyTim - Meet: 2024 RB HJ Grigsby
Meet: 2024 RB HJ Grigsby

Name: HJ Grigsby

School: Joliet Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @HJGRIGSBYIII25

Instagram: hjgrigsby3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Jerome Kris Korfist Rob Assise Rudy

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2GKRn5

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Central Michigan offer

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Every rep is 100 percent

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning State

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Barry Sanders. I love the way he always fought for extra yards and never went down by one defender


