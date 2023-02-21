Meet: 2024 RB Jaden Michel
Name: Jaden Michel
School: Andrew
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @Jadenmichel26
Instagram: jaymichel26
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Weight lifting and mobility training exercising
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15077942/617c6ad0b534b30348f49435
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Speed athleticism and versatility
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Blocked a key extra point last year scoring three times in one game two years ago
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tyreek hill both pretty fast
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and field