Name: Jaden Michel

School: Andrew

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @Jadenmichel26

Instagram: jaymichel26

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Weight lifting and mobility training exercising

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15077942/617c6ad0b534b30348f49435

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Speed athleticism and versatility

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Blocked a key extra point last year scoring three times in one game two years ago

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tyreek hill both pretty fast

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field