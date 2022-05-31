Meet: 2024 RB Jake Melion
Name: Jake Melion
School: York
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @jakemelion1
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14652928/612b8afdd21b020510f027fd\
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Quickness, start stop with quick acceleration, toughness
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Glenbard West Game.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
NA