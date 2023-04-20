Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Anthony Thome

School: Niles Notre Dame

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @AnthonyThome12

Instagram: Anthonythome_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. MadDog Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17766887/63439a100660c604e8653184

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring leadership and tenacity. I can guarantee college coaches that I will give my 100% effort at all times. I will also lead my teammates to achieve their goals.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

A few of my favorite moments have to be beating St.Pats in front of a sold out and being a big contributor to that win. Also, gotta be advancing to the Quarterfinals and being able to go against great competitors.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Joe Burrow. He’s my favorite player because it seems at every single point where the pressure seems to high, he overcomes it and wins. He handles pressure and doubt so well, and that’s something I strive to do.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No