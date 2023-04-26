Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Briar Rowland

School: Christopher

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @Briarrowland23

Instagram: Briarrowl10

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Year round weight/strength training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15612184/63d32cdb0dc9b81328c21e4d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

SIU, McKendree, Drake, South Dakota State, Carroll

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Versatile, quick, determined, composed, see the field well & close on the ball quick.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning, scoring touchdowns, encouraging my team mates & getting Team MVP

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton, because of how he presented himself on/off the field & he was the greatest RB of All-Time

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball