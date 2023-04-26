Meet: 2024 RB/LB Briar Rowland
Name: Briar Rowland
School: Christopher
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Twitter: @Briarrowland23
Instagram: Briarrowl10
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Year round weight/strength training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15612184/63d32cdb0dc9b81328c21e4d
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
SIU, McKendree, Drake, South Dakota State, Carroll
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Versatile, quick, determined, composed, see the field well & close on the ball quick.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning, scoring touchdowns, encouraging my team mates & getting Team MVP
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Walter Payton, because of how he presented himself on/off the field & he was the greatest RB of All-Time
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball