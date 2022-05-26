Meet: 2024 RB/LB Connor Vanselor
Name: Connor Vanselor
School: Wauconda
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Instagram: connor.vans
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15101418/6192d227f31ce60af885df7d
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
leadership and energy
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My first varsity football touchdown
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Nick Chubb because he is one of the best runners in the league.