{{ timeAgo('2022-05-26 09:03:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet: 2024 RB/LB Connor Vanselor

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Connor Vanselor

School: Wauconda

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @cvans524

Instagram: connor.vans

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15101418/6192d227f31ce60af885df7d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

leadership and energy

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My first varsity football touchdown

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nick Chubb because he is one of the best runners in the league.

