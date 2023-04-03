Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Denym Sykes

School: Plainfield East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @denymsykes

Instagram: Thatboi_Sykes

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16083751/638dff26664b8800ecb93f27

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am Culture athlete and I want to promote the culture of the program at all coast

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

First varsity game and keeping teams to a one score games

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce is one of my favorite football players because he ass something that pushes him and he gives 100% every play will the whistle

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I did wrestling freshman and sophomore year and will return senior year