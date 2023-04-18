Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dionisi Ballas

School: Niles North

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @dionisiballas8

Instagram: dionisiballas

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Wrestling track

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15743307/635407f6ff02270900733983

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I’ve been in contact with a couple ex coach Hass carthage

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Hard worker team player put the team before my self I want the best for the program and I will do whatever it takes to succeed

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

First varsity touchdown as a sophomore my big hit against deerfield this year and probably our game winning blocked kick

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah parsons because he’s just a beast

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling track