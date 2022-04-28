Meet: 2024 RB/LB Donovan McDavid

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Donovan McDavid

School: Oak Lawn Richards

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 211 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @Yungbull1348

Instagram: 1kmac4

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15807703/616ab39519a55e0a2035ae61

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Size, strength,working on speed. I have great balance when running the ball and when in open space I can make a guy miss I am also not afraid to lower my shoulder. On defense I am an aggressive defender, I can play any position in the box as well as cover the ball well and make an open field tackle. When in the box I can get in the backfield and cause problems but i am very good at pursing the ball as well. I am a very hard hitter and runner and I fit with any defense or offense

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being brought up to varsity and getting revenge on evergreen park

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Steve Smith sr, this is my favorite player because he was a small guy coming into the league but he was a baller and would let you know about it which is how I would describe myself