Name: Ethan Hagele

School: Sacred Heart Griffin

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @hagele_ethan

Instagram: ethanhagele

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Washko strength and conditioning, Team lifting and 7on7 program.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14637037/63e8074e57975d0b887fd103

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

St.Thomas University, Penn University, Hillsdale College, Middlebury college, Minnesota state Moorhead.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring Determination and hard work. I will be a leader and motivate my teammates every snap in practice and in game. I am very coachable and I will feed off any advice a coach has to offer.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Comeback against Rochester in the 2023 season. and Winning the state championship the game after.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Isaiah Pacheco. How he runs at 110% every chance he gets and never take a play off.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and track and field