Name: Gavin Carpenter

School: Coal City

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @carp736



Instagram: @carp.football

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14637472/641ca5f3d4684e0df00cbc0a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Commitment to the program, Desire to play, and leadership to my teammates

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning a game in the playoffs. It’s always been great watching the guys older than me play when I was in middle school and to be apart of this is special. However I want to go way farther in the playoffs this year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Keuchly because he knows what everyone one is doing. He knows his own assignment, his teammates assignments, and almost always knows what the other team is doing

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball