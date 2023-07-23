Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jalen Miller

School: Larkin

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @jalenmiller04

Instagram: jalenmiller04

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15745977/636945a8b535bf0504eb42c2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

When the time comes I feel like I will bring leadership and guidance to my teammates once I get to the next level

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Some of my favorite moments was playing our rivals and having game changer plays, and having a 70 yard chase down run on defense.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I gotta say my favorite player is Tavon Austin because growing up watching his college highlights before playing my little league games,i really feel like that’s why I take every rep personally.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I do track and basketball