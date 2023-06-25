Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kyle Lynch

School: Carmel Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @Kyle_Lynch22

Instagram: KyleLynch22

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. 7on7 through Carmel, and plyos/powerlifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15034678/639665e97bdd20090ceb0007

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Winona state, Northern state, Minnesota state Moorhead, Missouri S&T, Valpo, Mount Union, Dordt university, Augustana.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring the quality of being a competitor, I love to compete. I will always bring the work ethic on the field and in the weight room.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Week 4 when we beat Saint viator. I rushed for 127 yards, with 2 touchdowns, and made big tackles on defense. It was also a great team win leading us to a 4-0 record.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

At the moment my favorite football player is Isiah Pacheco, He runs the football with passion every time he gets it because he says he’ll never know when it’ll be his last carry. Thats something that is inspiring to me and something I’d like to take pride in.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track