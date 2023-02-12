Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Luke D'Alise

School: Fenwick

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @lukedalise

Instagram: lukedalise

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Base Training, Greater Performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14973000/638522bcf327bf0348ca0ef2

http://www.hudl.com/v/2JihwN

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Columbia, St Thomas, and Colgate

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am more than just a football player, I am a student as well. The way I carry myself on the football field is the same way in the classroom.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My state championship season as a sophomore on varsity was an unforgettable moment of mine.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Kuechly because he was more than just a great football player, he was a student of the game.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yea, Track and Wrestling