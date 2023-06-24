Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nicholas Curtis

School: Galesburg

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @nickcurtis_30

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16881396/636f2ab13453c308f8fa445e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

carthage, monmouth, upper iowa linebacker coach, augustana, st ambrose, knox

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

my versatility. I feel I can play most position with my athleticism and size

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

every friday with my team, summer camps with team, and every win along the way.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

micah parsons. there’s no flaws to his game guy is just a freak

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

planning on track next year