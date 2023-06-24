Meet: 2024 RB/LB Nicholas Curtis
Name: Nicholas Curtis
School: Galesburg
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Twitter: @nickcurtis_30
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16881396/636f2ab13453c308f8fa445e
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
carthage, monmouth, upper iowa linebacker coach, augustana, st ambrose, knox
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
my versatility. I feel I can play most position with my athleticism and size
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
every friday with my team, summer camps with team, and every win along the way.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
micah parsons. there’s no flaws to his game guy is just a freak
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
planning on track next year