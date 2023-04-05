Meet: 2024 RB/LB Riley Sprindis
Name: Riley Sprindis
School: St. Charles North
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Twitter: @riley_sprindis
Instagram: rileysprindis
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. LB training w/ trainer
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15808579/637424b35ef7360b20a7d401
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Augustana College
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Flexibility. I can play wherever, and however the coach asks me to.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Beating out Batavia in 2OT for the conference title
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Luke Kuechly, he had unlimited range and was also solid in coverage. Greatest LB of all time in my opinion.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track- Shotput and Discus