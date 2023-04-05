Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Riley Sprindis

School: St. Charles North

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @riley_sprindis

Instagram: rileysprindis

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. LB training w/ trainer

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15808579/637424b35ef7360b20a7d401

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Augustana College

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Flexibility. I can play wherever, and however the coach asks me to.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating out Batavia in 2OT for the conference title

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Kuechly, he had unlimited range and was also solid in coverage. Greatest LB of all time in my opinion.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track- Shotput and Discus