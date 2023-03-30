Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Seneca Smith

School: TF South

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @_senecasmith_

Instagram: thats_sen.6

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16121194/63d4869e4dec67048017425c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, Hardwork, coachable

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My 8th grade year I went to the superbowl although we lost I still played hard and had fun. Another exciting moment was scoring my first touchdown of my High school career.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Marshawn Lynch. I have been following marshawn lynch since youth league and I idolized his great running ability and will to keep his legs moving.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball, Wrestling, Track & Field