Meet: 2024 RB Luke Johnson
Name: Luke Johnson
School: Mahomey Seymour
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: RB/ATH
Twitter: @Johnsonld_072
Instagram: Lukeyj037
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14190713/63724f995b3cab0e805541e9
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Eastern Illinois, Kent State, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Purdue, and St Thomas
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I'm a workhorse and I work my tail of no matter if I'm the #1 guy or the #100 guy
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning back to back conference championships, running for 337 yards in one game, and playing in the playoffs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Adrian Peterson because he's a beast
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and Field