Name: Luke Johnson

School: Mahomey Seymour

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: RB/ATH

Twitter: @Johnsonld_072

Instagram: Lukeyj037

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14190713/63724f995b3cab0e805541e9

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Eastern Illinois, Kent State, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Purdue, and St Thomas

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I'm a workhorse and I work my tail of no matter if I'm the #1 guy or the #100 guy

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning back to back conference championships, running for 337 yards in one game, and playing in the playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Adrian Peterson because he's a beast

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field