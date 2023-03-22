Meet: 2024 RB/OLB Briar Rowland
Name: Briar Rowland
School: Christopher
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Twitter: @briarrowland23
Instagram: briarrowl10
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15612184/633742c1688e780964ec3f23
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
McKendree
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Versatile, quick, determined & composed
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning, scoring TD, encouraging my team mates, getting team MVP, IHSFCA Academic All-State & All Conference 1st Team
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Walter Peyton, because of how he presented himself on/off the field & was the greatest RB of all time
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball & Basketball