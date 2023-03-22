Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Briar Rowland

School: Christopher

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @briarrowland23

Instagram: briarrowl10

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15612184/633742c1688e780964ec3f23

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

McKendree

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Versatile, quick, determined & composed

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning, scoring TD, encouraging my team mates, getting team MVP, IHSFCA Academic All-State & All Conference 1st Team

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Peyton, because of how he presented himself on/off the field & was the greatest RB of all time

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball & Basketball