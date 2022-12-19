Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Oscar Rivera Jr.

School: Metea Valley

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 187 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @orivjr28

Instagram: orivjr28

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I do Rise&Fire camps every year and then I'm trying out for BOOM January 1st

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/profile/14541619/Oscar-Rivera-Jr

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

NIU, WIU, EIU

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a great work ethic. I will get whatever that I need to be successful done that very second.

I'm clean cut. I have potential and talent and with hard work behind it.Talent can only get you so far in life but the grind you put behind anything you do is limitless.

I'm optimistic and cooperative. Yessir no sir type of deal. I've been taught so many techniques of how to play the game I love and I'm great at what I do, but one thing I always be and have is be open to the opportunities set in front of me. If a coach wants to show a different way of doing this, I'm right there with all eyes and ears and putting it into my tool box as another way to do things and not be caught up that my way is the only right way.

I plan ahead. I make sure whatever I do, I make a path of what and when I do things. I stay neat and tightly having myself on my track and the finish line. Not worrying whatever other people are doing but focused on how I'm going to get to that finish line.

And lastly, I will do anything to have a great relationship with teammates. Because this sport is such a team work sport. Unlike golf, tennis, basketball, volleyball and many more. Football is a sport where you need that team bond. Because without it, youll have a very unsuccessful season. Football is the only sport where you get only one shot each week to prove what your team gots. So I'll put myself for my team and all I ask is for my teammates to do the same.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

I've been playing football for the past 12 years and I can't say what's my most important and favorite memory because this beat anything. I was in 5th grade and I played for the Naperville Patriots. Are team was dominate and we knew what hard work was. Are team went undefeated and went to state, won state then won Regionals. Now we are onto Nationals. I wouldn't say that I'm poor but my family doesn't have the money to go all the way to Florida. It was going through my mind that I was probably not going which was fine with me because I put my family first. It was 2 days before the team was heading to Florida and my mom surprised me that we are gonna go to Florida. I was happy that my mom was giving me a chance to play the sport I love. But the one thing I admired was the sacrifice my mom was willing to take just for me. She drove me across the Nation just so I can play. I'd do anything to give back the money it took to do so and the money for letting me play football.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Emmit Smith, Micha Parsons, Tony Pollard. As you can see I'm a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan and would one day dream to play for them one day. But the reason why I choose these very men was because, Emmit Smith: All time RB of all time and showed what power strength, and maybe not the fastest but still knew how to shoot the gap and give the first punch. Micha Parsons: This guy is a literal beast, he's not scared to get hit. He lays a punch and will not stop until the game is over. He's the meaning of a mean hitter and isn't scared of no size he faces. Tony Pollard: I believe he's underrated and he's a literal beast as well. He's fast, swift, and he isn't going down without the whole team trying to bring him down.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I played Basketball, Volleyball, and Track, but this year I'm taking away those sports away so I can focus on my senior season for football







