Name: Joseph Gliatta

School: IC Catholic Prep

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: RB/S

Twitter: @joeygliatta33

Instagram: Joey_gliatta33

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Team lifts and speed training/ Db work at Win Performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14605086/6356033619af8d0b68fe34d7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Drake and a couple d3 schools

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am on time and always ready to work. My physicality and high intensity brings the team energy.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Our comeback win against Princeton in the quarterfinals and winning the 3a state championship

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Derwin James because he plays with high intensity every play and his physicality is like none other. He can set the tone for the game with one play.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Baseball