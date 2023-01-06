Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: TJ Herlien

School: Glenbard South

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: RB/SS

Twitter: @TJ21903810

Instagram: T.squarrel

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting andf Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14658637/6397f74a6e81720b606e8699

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I can help the program the best way possible

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Scoreing my first varsoty touchdown and laughing with my teamates

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Fields because he is on a team that isn't the best yet looking like a superstar

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and track