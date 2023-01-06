Meet: 2024 RB/SS TJ Herlien
Name: TJ Herlien
School: Glenbard South
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: RB/SS
Twitter: @TJ21903810
Instagram: T.squarrel
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting andf Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14658637/6397f74a6e81720b606e8699
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I can help the program the best way possible
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Scoreing my first varsoty touchdown and laughing with my teamates
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Fields because he is on a team that isn't the best yet looking like a superstar
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball and track