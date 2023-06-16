Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Estin Fichter

School: Hononegah

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: RB/WR

Twitter: @estin30

Instagram: estin30

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I am playing with Midwest Boom’s National 18u team this off season.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14655390/63c5c9853453540af8e0e347

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

.Upper Iowa,Platteville, Monmouth, MSUM, New Hampshire for just a few.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am extremely diverse in both the running game and the passing game, which helps me adapt to any kind of offense.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Favorite moment in my football career so far isn’t really one specific event but mainly just experiencing everything with a group of guys i’ve played with since i was 7 makes it all a really cool experience.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Favorite football player is Saquan Barkley just because of all the adversity he has overcome and still continues to be a freak athlete.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I do track and might play basketball again this year