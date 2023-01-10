Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Matt Larson

School: Glenbard East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: RB/WR

Twitter: @mattlarson23

Instagram: @mattlars1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Winter Lifting/On my own, Speed training with my trainer, working on my craft with trainer.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15195013/61745c09ff0d0d08a4451b9d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Coach Schroeder - Benedictine Coach Modelski - Central Michigan Coach Reno - Yale Coach Farrier - Alabama A&M Coach Holley - Carroll University Coach Davis - Ottawa University Coach Schultz - Sewanee Coach Parker - Kent State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I will work as hard as I can and do anything to benefit the program.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Going 9-0 my sophomore year, being with my teammates and coaches during my junior season and making big plays out of the backfield and returning was awesome.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Christian Mccaffery - I feel like my play style is similar to is, that being that I can be involved in the passing game out of the backfield or in the slot, vision, elusiveness.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track + Field