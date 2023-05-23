Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Bo Owen

School: St. Ignatius

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: S/ATH

Twitter: @BoOwen15

Instagram: @BoOwen15

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Wolfpack 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShlbBvq0nqE

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Georgetown Brown Fordham Trinity Amherst Wesleyan Tufts Johns Hopkins Middlebury Carleton Valparaiso Butler St Lawrence Hobart Carnegie Mellon Rochester WashU UChicago

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I’m a leader on and off the field and I’m never going to quit. Also, I recently transferred back to St. Ignatius after a year and a half at the Taft School in Watertown, CT. Despite that, I am ready to bring my intensity back to the CCL.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating Hotchkiss (Taft’s rival) this year Being able to be with the guys every day

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jevon Holland because of his pursuit to the football and leadership qualities on the Miami defense.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Played hockey and basketball as an underclassman.