Meet: 2024 S/ATH Bo Owen
Name: Bo Owen
School: St. Ignatius
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: S/ATH
Twitter: @BoOwen15
Instagram: @BoOwen15
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Wolfpack 7on7
Hudl:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShlbBvq0nqE
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Georgetown Brown Fordham Trinity Amherst Wesleyan Tufts Johns Hopkins Middlebury Carleton Valparaiso Butler St Lawrence Hobart Carnegie Mellon Rochester WashU UChicago
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I’m a leader on and off the field and I’m never going to quit. Also, I recently transferred back to St. Ignatius after a year and a half at the Taft School in Watertown, CT. Despite that, I am ready to bring my intensity back to the CCL.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Beating Hotchkiss (Taft’s rival) this year Being able to be with the guys every day
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jevon Holland because of his pursuit to the football and leadership qualities on the Miami defense.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Played hockey and basketball as an underclassman.