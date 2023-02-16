Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Carter Barenbaum

School: Grayslake North

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @BarenbaumCarter

Instagram: carterbarenbaum33

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

My HS does a summer training program that goes throughout the summer and includes a 7on7 program

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15073661/632b6e36b018f40de4d9c792

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Augustana University-Sioux Falls, South Dakota Trinity International University-Deerfield, Illinois

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Before Varsity football, I had played both ways and was a QB on offense. I think one of the things that makes me a good safety is that I am able to see the game with a QBs perspective. I also would work with my HS QB to scout each other in practice so we could help each other get better.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Team NLCC Conference Championship in 2022 Defensive Player of the year for 2022 as a junior Making the NLCC All-Conference Team in 2022, as a junior Tying the record for interceptions (5) in a season, as a junior Earning a starting position on Varsity as a sophomore in 2021

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ed Reed-He in one of the best safeties in NFL history. He was not afraid to hit hard. Troy Polamalu- He is also someone I admire as a safety. He had a lot of interceptions and was a leader on the field..

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Played basketball freshman and sophomore year (varsity) and ran track freshman year. Will be playing volleyball this spring.