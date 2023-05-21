Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Matei Cotofrea

School: Niles West

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @matei_cotofrea

Instagram: mateicotofrea

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15790443/6356c8c8c1249906843edfe3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

D2 and D3 colleges as of now.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Hard work, Dedication, Leadership, and Toughness.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating our cross town rivals and summer camp were a few of my favorite moments.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kam Chancellor. Played my position and has the skill where I aspire to be.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field