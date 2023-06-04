Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Will Diamond

School: Geneva

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @willldiamond

Instagram: @willldiamond

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15823461/6384cbcf0c53d1051ca724da

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Minnesota state University Moorhead, Minnesota State University Mankato, Valpo University, University of South Dakota, Augustana, UW- Plateville

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am a very hard worker and listener. I have great discipline and will live up to any expectations that a coach would have for me.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Week three of last season when I got 2 pics and one of them closed the game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Sean Taylor, I aspire to play like him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track