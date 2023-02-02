Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Zack Garifo

School: Huntley

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @zack_garifo

Instagram: @zackgarifo

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16131554/635d6baa3deaa50aecf942ce

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard worker, leader, athleticism, smart in the classroom

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Blocking a punt for a touchdown, being conference champions this year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kam Chancellor because he flys around the field and is always making a play

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track