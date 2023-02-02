Meet: 2024 S Zack Garifo
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Zack Garifo
School: Huntley
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: S
Twitter: @zack_garifo
Instagram: @zackgarifo
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16131554/635d6baa3deaa50aecf942ce
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard worker, leader, athleticism, smart in the classroom
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Blocking a punt for a touchdown, being conference champions this year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Kam Chancellor because he flys around the field and is always making a play
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track